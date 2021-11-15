#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 15 November 2021
Man dies after suffering serious head injuries in Dublin last week

The man was found injured in Finglas last week.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 15 Nov 2021, 6:49 PM
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN WHO suffered serious head injuries in Dublin last week has since died, gardaí have said. 

The 26-year-old man was found injured with what is understood to be a suspected gunshot wound in Finglas, Dublin 11 last Thursday. 

A member of the public reported discovering the man at a green area beside Mellowes Avenue and gardaí were called to the scene. 

He was in critical condition in hospital and gardaí said today he has since passed away. 

His remains will be removed to the city morgue in Whitehall where a post-mortem will be carried by the Chief State Pathologist tomorrow. 

Gardaí said the injuries remain unexplained and the results of the post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation. 

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who was in the vicinity of Mellowes Avenue, Mellowes Road, Kildonan Road or Cardiffsbridge Road in Dublin between 7.30pm and 8pm on Thursday 11 November to get in contact. 

They are particularly looking to hear from anyone with dashcam or other video footage to contact investigating gardaí at Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Orla Dwyer
@orladwyer_
orladwyer@thejournal.ie

