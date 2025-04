A MAN IN his 70s has died following a fire at an apartment block in Monaghan town yesterday evening.

The fire broke out at approximately 8pm at the Rowantree Court apartments in Mulach Glas, Monaghan.

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene, where two fire brigades tackled the blaze.

One man was fatally injured during the fire, and was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has since been removed to hospital for a post-mortem examination, which gardaí say will determine the course of the investigation.

It is understood that there were no other injuries in the fire.

The apartment block remains closed for technical examination.