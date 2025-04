A MAN HAS died after collapsing while climbing Errigal Mountain in Co Donegal today.

The man, who was in his late 40s, took seriously ill on the mountain around midday.

The emergency services were immediately called in an operation overseen by the Malin Head Coastguard scene.

Amongst those who responded to the call was the Rescue 118 helicopter who rushed to the scene.

The helicopter managed to land close to the scene and took the casualty to Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital a short time later.

The man’s identity has not yet been released until all relatives have been informed of his death.