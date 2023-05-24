Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Wednesday 24 May 2023 Dublin: 12°C
David Hunter via Alamy
# Carlingford
Man in his 40s dies after jet ski incident on Carlingford Lough
A woman remains in a stable condition in hospital.
6.2k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS died days after an incident on a jet ski on Carlingford Lough.

On Monday Gardaí received report of two people who had gotten into difficulty in Carlingford Marina at around 5pm.

A man and a woman were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

The man, aged in his 40s, passed away yesterday afternoon. The woman remains in hospital, in a stable condition.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Mairead Maguire
mairead@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     