Man in his 40s dies after jet ski incident on Carlingford Lough

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
A MAN HAS died days after an incident on a jet ski on Carlingford Lough.
On Monday Gardaí received report of two people who had gotten into difficulty in Carlingford Marina at around 5pm.
A man and a woman were rescued by the Coast Guard and taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.
The man, aged in his 40s, passed away yesterday afternoon. The woman remains in hospital, in a stable condition.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site