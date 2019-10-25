This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 25 October, 2019
Man assaulted in Cork city last month dies from injuries

James Duncan was assaulted on 12 September.

By Órla Ryan Friday 25 Oct 2019, 2:52 PM
1 hour ago 4,037 Views 1 Comment
File photo of Patrick Street in Cork city.
Image: Google Street View
Image: Google Street View

A MAN WHO was assaulted in Cork city last month has died from his injuries.

The 40-year-old man, who has been named locally as James Duncan from Knocknaheeny, died at Cork University Hospital this morning.

He had been in a coma after being assaulted on Patrick Street, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on 12 September.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the assault on 11 October and later released without charge. Gardaí are compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí today renewed an appeal for witnesses. They urged anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9.15pm on 12 September and may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, “no matter how insignificant they think it is”, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

