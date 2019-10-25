Man assaulted in Cork city last month dies from injuries

A MAN WHO was assaulted in Cork city last month has died from his injuries.

The 40-year-old man, who has been named locally as James Duncan from Knocknaheeny, died at Cork University Hospital this morning.

He had been in a coma after being assaulted on Patrick Street, close to the junction with Academy Street, just after 9pm on 12 September.

A post-mortem examination is due to be carried out later.

A man in his 40s was arrested in connection with the assault on 11 October and later released without charge. Gardaí are compiling a file for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Gardaí today renewed an appeal for witnesses. They urged anyone who was in the Patrick Street area from 8pm to 9.15pm on 12 September and may have witnessed the incident or anything suspicious, “no matter how insignificant they think it is”, to contact Anglesea Street Garda Station on 021 452 2000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.