Friday 6 January 2023
The scene of the collision
# Collision
Man (50s) dies after car collides with stationary vehicles in Cork City
The incident happened on the Wellington Road at approximately 3:25pm.
668
0
7 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died after the car he was driving collided with a number of stationary vehicles in Cork City this afternoon. 

The incident happened on the Wellington Road at approximately 3:25pm. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene. 

The driver of the car, a man in his 50s, was taken to Mercy University Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. This has since been completed and the road has now reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward. Any road users who were travelling in the area at the time who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make it available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Watercourse Road Garda Station on 021 455 8260, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

