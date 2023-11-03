Advertisement

Alamy Stock Photo The collision happened in Rathdrum this morning.
Rathdrum
Man in his 30s dies following two-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow this morning
The fatal collision, involving a motorcycle and a van, occurred this morning at Corballis Upper, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow.
52 minutes ago

A MOTORCYCLIST IN his 30s has died following a two-vehicle collision in Co Wicklow.

The fatal collision, involving a motorcycle and a van, occurred this morning at around 8.05am on the R752 at Corballis Upper, Rathdrum, Co. Wicklow.

The male driver of the motorcycle, a man in his 30s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The male driver of the van, aged in his 50s, received treatment at the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

The road is currently closed for an examination by Forensic Collision Investigators and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to make contact with them.

Any road users or pedestrians who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were travelling in the area of Corballis Upper, Rathdrum, between 7.30am and 8.30am this morning are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
