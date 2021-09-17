#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 17 September 2021
Man dies in single-vehicle collision on M3 in Meath

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Friday 17 Sep 2021, 8:57 AM
1 hour ago
File photo of a Garda car and officer
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

A MAN HAS died in a single-vehicle collision in Dunshaughlin, Co Meath, overnight.

Shortly after 1am, gardaí received report that a car had veered off the road and collided with a ditch between Junction 5 and Junction 6 on the M3 southbound.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his 50s, was fatally injured during the collision. His body has been removed from the scene.

The road is currently closed between Junctions 5 and 6 as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on the M3 between Navan and Dunboyne last night between 12.30am and 1.20am and may have camera (including dashcam) footage to make it available.

Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Ashbourne Garda Station on 01 801 0600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any garda station.

Órla Ryan

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

