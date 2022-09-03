Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Saturday 3 September 2022
Man in his 20s dies in collision at level crossing in Wexford

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

By Órla Ryan Saturday 3 Sep 2022, 10:27 AM
1 Comment
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes
File photo of a garda car
File photo of a garda car
Image: Shutterstock/Stephen Barnes

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a single-vehicle collision in county Wexford last night.

At approximately 10.25pm, gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision which occurred at the level crossing in Mayglass.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The scene was preserved to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators which has since concluded. The road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to come forward.

They are also appealing to road users who were travelling in the Mayglass area between 10.15pm and 10.45pm with camera footage (including dashcam), to make it available to them.

Anyone with information can contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

