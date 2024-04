A MAN HAS died in a crash between his car and an articulated lorry in Cork this morning.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the incident on the N25 in Ballyedekin near Midleton, Co Cork.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his early 20s, was fatally injured during the collision, gardaí said.

His body has been removed to the mortuary at Cork University Hospital.

No other injuries were reported as a result of this collision, a garda spokesperson said.

The N25 is currently closed between Midleton and Castlemartyr to facilitate a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who were travelling on the N25 between Midleton and Castlemartyr this morning between 7.00am and 7.45am and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident can contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.