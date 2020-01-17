This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) dies following stabbing at house in Cork city

A murder probe is expected to be launched today.

By Olivia Kelleher Friday 17 Jan 2020, 7:08 AM
Bandon Road, Cork city
Image: Google Street View
Bandon Road, Cork city
Bandon Road, Cork city
Image: Google Street View

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a stabbing at a house on the southside of Cork city yesterday evening.

A murder probe is expected to be launched today following the incident which occurred at a house on the Bandon Road shortly after 8pm.

The emergency services attended the house amid reports that a man had been seriously injured.

The man was taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital (CUH) where he was treated for a suspected stab wound to his body. However, he passed away shortly after he was hospitalised.

The Office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

A post mortem examination will be conducted at CUH today.

The scene was sealed off for forensic examination.

Gardaí have commenced door to door inquiries in the area to determine if anyone had seen or heard anything suspicious over the course of yesterday evening.

The area is home to a large number of students because of its close proximity to UCC.

Olivia Kelleher

