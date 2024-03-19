Advertisement
The southbound lane of the M11 is currently closed. Diversions have been put in place. Alamy Stock Photo
Arklow

Man (40s) dies after truck crashes on the M11 in Co Wicklow

The fatal incident took place at junction 19 of the motorway, near Arklow.
46 minutes ago

A MAN HAS died after a truck crashed at junction 19 of the M11 in Arklow, Co Wicklow earlier this afternoon.

Gardaí and other emergency services are currently at the site where the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced deceased. His body remains at the scene.

The southbound lane of the M11 is currently closed and diversions have been put in place by local emergency services.

The single-vehicle collision happened at approximately 1.45pm this afternoon, according to a statement from An Garda Síochána. No other injuries were reported.

Forensic Collision Investigators are to conduct an examination of the scene shortly.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses who have camera or dashcam footage to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling on the M11 between 1.15pm and 2.00pm are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wicklow Garda Station on 0404 60140, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

