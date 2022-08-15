Male passenger (30s) dies in Wexford single-vehicle crash

The road is closed in both directions to facilitate a Garda examination.

A MAN IN his early 30s has died after the car he was a passenger in collided with a tree in Co Wexford last night.

The single vehicle crash took place at approximately 10:40pm in the townland of Bargy Commons in the village of Cleariestown.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed to Waterford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The driver of the car, a man who is also in his late 30s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

The R733 is currently closed in both directions at Bargy Commons as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. The road will remain closed until the examination has concluded.

Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.