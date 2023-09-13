Gardaí appealing for information after man discovered with multiple injuries in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for information following an incident where a man was discovered with multiple injuries in Clondalkin, Co Dublin yesterday evening.

The man was discovered by members of An Garda Síochána shortly before 5pm yesterday at Cherrywood Villas. He was later taken to Tallaght University Hospital.

The man, aged in his 30s, is in a “serious but stable condition” according to a statement from gardaí today.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with any information in relation to the incident, or video footage of it, to contact the investigation team.

“In particular witnesses who may have been in the Kilcarberry and Cherrywood Villas areas of Clondalkin between 4.45pm – 5.15pm on Tuesday, 12th September 2023,” a spokesperson added.

Gardaí can be contacted at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 666 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing.