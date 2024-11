A MAN IS due to appear in court this morning in connection with an alleged assault on Green Party leader Roderic O’Gorman.

The incident happened while the Minister for Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth was out canvassing in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin on Saturday.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested by gardaí following the incident and was subsequently charged.

He will appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

