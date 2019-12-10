Man escapes after cash-in-transit van robbed in Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit van in Dublin this morning.

At approximately 5.20am, a man approached and threatened security staff members outside a financial institution in the Cornmarket area in the south inner city.

The man escaped on-foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of money, gardaí said.

It’s understood the man was armed with a hand gun but that no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.