Dublin: 12 °C Tuesday 10 December, 2019
Man escapes after cash-in-transit van robbed in Dublin

The incident took place at 5.20am.

By Cónal Thomas Tuesday 10 Dec 2019, 7:36 AM
Cornmarket, Dublin
Image: GoogleMaps
Image: GoogleMaps

GARDAÍ ARE INVESTIGATING after cash was stolen from a cash-in-transit van in Dublin this morning. 

At approximately 5.20am, a man approached and threatened security staff members outside a financial institution in the Cornmarket area in the south inner city.

The man escaped on-foot with a cash box containing an undisclosed sum of money, gardaí said. 

It’s understood the man was armed with a hand gun but that no shots were fired during the incident and no one was injured.

Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

