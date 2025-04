A MAN HAS been extradited from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland, where he is sought to stand trial for offences of possession of child pornography and sexual communication with a child.

The offences occurred in the Wexford area in 2021.

The 37-year-old was arrested in Northern Ireland on 20 August, 2024 by PSNI officers from the International Policing Unit.

Proceedings were completed today with his successful extradition to the Republic of Ireland.

Sergeant Davey, from the Northern Ireland International Policing Unit, said that the extradition shows the “continued and effective working with An Garda Síochána to locate, arrest and extradite persons wanted in either jurisdiction”.

“Our message is clear that Northern Ireland is not a safe haven for anyone trying to avoid arrest or the consequences of their actions. We will relentlessly pursue anyone trying to delay or deny justice to victims of crime,” he said.