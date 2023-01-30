Advertisement

Monday 30 January 2023
# Santry
Man hospitalised with serious injuries following apparent stabbing incident in Dublin
Shortly after 8:15pm last night, gardaí and emergency services attended at Shanliss Way, Santry, following reports of an assault.
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been hospitalised with serious injuries following an apparent stabbing incident in the Santry area of Dublin last night.

Shortly after 8:15pm, gardaí and emergency services attended at Shanliss Way, Santry, following reports of an assault.

A man in his late 40s was treated near the scene for apparent stab wounds and removed by Ambulance to the Mater Hospital.

While gardaí say his injuries are understood to be serious, they are not thought to be life threatening.

An examination of the scene has been carried out and local enquires are ongoing.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward and for those who may have camera footage from the Shanliss Way and Coultry Grove areas at the time of the incident to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballymun Garda Station 01 6664400 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
