A MAN HAS appeared in court charged with the murder of his father in Dublin.

Stephane Benz, a 29-year-old Swiss national, is charged with the murder of his father Urz Benz, 62, at a home connected with the family on Saturday.

Urz Benz was declared dead after being found unresponsive at the home in Gainsborough Lawn in Malahide on Saturday morning.

Stephane Benz, wearing glasses, a black hoodie, grey sweatpants and black trainers, was brought before a special sitting of the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin shortly after noon today.

The accused did not speak during the short hearing. His address for the charge was recorded as Gainsborough Lawn in Malahide.

Detective Garda Alan Roche from Malahide Garda Station told the court that Stephane Benz had been arrested at 1.37am on Sunday and charged with manslaughter at 1.57am at Coolock Garda Station.

The court heard that he had made no reply to the charge after caution.

He was later charged with murder after 10.20am on Sunday, to which he also made no reply after caution.

Det Gda Roche applied for the manslaughter charge to be withdrawn.

There could be no application for bail due to the nature of the charge.

Stephane Benz was remanded in custody after his lawyer, Michael O’Connor, asked for his client to be produced before Cloverhill District Court on Wednesday, which was granted by Judge Maire Conneely.

The judge also agreed to order a psychiatric evaluation on Mr O’Connor’s request.

Mr O’Connor said his client was suitable for legal aid and the judge asked him to prepare a statement of means by Wednesday.