A MAN IS in critical condition following an alleged assault at a car park in Dublin on Saturday evening.

The injured man, aged in his 40s, was taken to Beaumont Hospital following an incident at the car park on St. Cuthbert’s Road, Clondalkin, at approximately 5pm.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 20s in connection to the ongoing investigation.

Any potential witnesses are asked to contact Clondalkin Garda Station at 01 6667600 or the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111.

