Wednesday 22 November 2023
Alamy Stock Photo Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them
Newbridge

Man in his 20s dies following collision in Co Kildare this morning

A van collidied with a bridge on the M7 Eastbound near Newbridge this morning at around 6.20am.
6.5k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN IN his 20s has died following a road traffic collision Co Kildare.

The incident happened on the M7 near Newbridge, Co Kildare this morning at around 6.20am when a van collided with a bridge on the M7 Eastbound at Junction 12 (Ballymany).

The driver of the van, a male in his 20s, died as a result of the collision.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Naas General Hospital.

The M7 Eastbound was closed at Junction 12 earlier today to allow for a technical examination of the scene by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí in Newbridge are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling on the M7 near Junction 12 at the time of the collision are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
