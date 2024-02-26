Advertisement
The man was pronounced dead at the scene Alamy Stock Photo
clara

Man in his 60s dies following single-vehicle collision in Co Offaly

The collision happened this morning on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.
0
910
21 minutes ago

A MAN IN his 60s has died following a single-vehicle collision in Co Offaly this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were alerted to the collision shortly after 8.50am on the L2015 at New Road in Clara.

The driver of the car, a man in his 60s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Coroner has been notified and a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

They are asking any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and were in the area at the time to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Tullamore Garda Station on 057 932 7600, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie
@Diarmuid_9
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags