A MAN AGED in his late teens has been seriously injured in a single-vehicle collision in Co Kerry yesterday.

The collision occurred yesterday afternoon at Deerpark, Lixnaw, yesterday. Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene at approximately 5:40pm.

The man was the sole occupant of the car. He was airlifted to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, particularly anyone who may have dash-cam footage and was travelling in the area between 5:15pm and 5:45pm.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators carried out an examination of the scene and the road has now been reopened.