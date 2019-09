A MAN HAS been airlifted to hospital following a two-vehicle collision in Co Clare this afternoon.

The crash happened at around 2pm near Rineen on the N67 road.

Emergency services and gardaí attended the scene.

The man was airlifted to University Hospital Limerick. His injuries are understood to be serious but not life-threatening.

No other injuries were reported.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180.