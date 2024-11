A MAN WHO kicked a female garda in the stomach while he was on a drunken night out has been jailed for ten months.

Glen Friel, 24, appeared by videolink at Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal.

The court was told that Friel had no recollection of the event.

His solicitor, Mr Rory O’Brien, told the court that the incident on 5 May, 2022, happened when his life was blighted by drugs and mental health issues.

Garda Sergeant Maurice Doyle said that Garda Aoife McNulty had to take a number of days off work as a result of the assault.

The incident happened at Oliver Plunkett Road in Letterkenny when gardaí were intervening during an incident.

Friel kicked out and struck Garda McNulty in the stomach.

He was charged with assault causing harm to the garda which he had pleaded guilty to.

Friel, with an address at Oliver Plunkett, is currently serving a sentence at Wheatfield Prison for another offence.

The court was told that Garda McNulty declined to make a victim impact statement.

Pleading on behalf of his client, Mr O’Brien said the incident happened at a dark time in his life.

“He tells me he has no memory of the incident. He apologised to the garda member, although he knows there is no excuse for his behaviour.

“It was a terrible incident. The incident arose when the garda intervened in a situation and that is when she was kicked,” he said.

He added that his client is now on the right medication and has engaged in an education programme while in prison.

The case had been adjourned to allow Judge Eiteain Cunningham to consider if she accepted jurisdiction in the case.

She said Friel was “lucky that this court accepted jurisdiction.”

She remarked that Friel had to realise this was a “a very serious matter” and that it was at the upper end of the court jurisdiction.

Sentencing Friel to ten months in prison, she said “He kicked a female garda in the abdomen while she was carrying out her duties.

“I have to give him credit for his progress and for mitigation put forward.”