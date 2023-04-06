Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 6 April 2023 Dublin: 6°C
Alamy Stock Photo
# Longford
Man killed after being hit by bus in Longford town
The crash occurred at around 6.15pm, involving a bus and pedestrian.
3.4k
0
52 minutes ago

A MAN IN his late teens was killed in a fatal road traffic incident this evening on the Convent Road in Longford town.

The crash occurred at around 6.15pm, involving a bus and pedestrian.

The man’s body has since been taken to the mortuary at Mullingar Regional Hospital where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The scene remains preserved this evening with local diversions in place.

A technical examination will take place in the morning by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone with information to come forward to them.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have video footage (including dash-cam) is asked to contact Gardaí.

Gardaí can be contacted at Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Jamie McCarron
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie
@JamieMcCarron5
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags