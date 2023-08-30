Man in his mid-40s dies after single vehicle collision in Co Donegal

A MAN IN his mid-40s has died following a single vehicle collision in Co Donegal yesterday morning.

The collision occurred between 8.30am and 9am at Carrowreagh, Bridge End, Co. Donegal.

The male driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and his body was removed to the mortuary at Letterkenny University Hospital.

The road in Carrowreagh was closed while Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conducted a technical examination of the scene, and the road has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, and who were travelling in the Bridge End to Killea area between 8.00am and 9.30am yesterday morning are asked to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Buncrana Garda Station on 074 932 0540, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.