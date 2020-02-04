This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man on trial accused of sexually assaulting four girls in creche

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

By Isabel Hayes Tuesday 4 Feb 2020, 3:55 PM
Dublin Circuit Criminal Court
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak
Image: Shutterstock/Sean Wandzilak

A MAN HAS gone on trial accused of sexually assaulting four girls in a Leinster creche.

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today charged with 23 counts of sexually assaulting the girls – all children – on dates between February 2015 and December 2016.

He has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.

The offences allegedly took place in various locations within the creche as well as on a bus owned by the creche, the court heard.

The trial is expected to run for three weeks.

Judge Pauline Codd told the jury of seven men and five women that they must not disclose anything about the identity of the parties involved in the case outside of court.

She warned them against seeking out any information about the case on the internet or elsewhere as it could be misleading, inaccurate or “downright false”.

“If you were to do so it would be contempt of court and it would cause the entire trial to collapse,” Judge Codd said.

She also urged them not to be influenced by any media reporting of the case, saying that is only “one version of events”.

The jury was told there are legal issues to be dealt with tomorrow. They will return to court on Thursday, when the trial is expected to open.

In relation to the first child, the man pleaded not guilty to 10 counts of sexual assaulting the girl by touching her vagina, touching her vagina area over her clothes and pressing a mobile phone against her vagina.

In relation to the second child, he pleaded not guilty to eight counts of sexually assaulting her by licking her vagina.

He pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexually assaulting the third child by touching her vagina area over her clothes.

He further pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexually assaulting the fourth child by touching her vagina through her clothes.

