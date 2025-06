A 41-YEAR-OLD MAN who ran into a Dublin city centre garda station pointing a knife and claiming he had been chased has been granted bail.

Declan King, of Teeling Way, East Wall, Dublin, was charged with a weapons offence for the unlawful possession of a knife at Pearse Street station on Friday. He appeared before Judge John Hughes today at Dublin District Court, facing bail objections.

Garda Jack Mulvihill alleged that the accused entered the public area of the station holding the knife.

Defence counsel Kevin McCrave stated that his client maintained he had been chased and ran into the station seeking protection.

Garda Mulvihill demonstrated how the accused held the knife, adding that he had to be instructed twice to drop the weapon before he complied.

It also emerged that there was a live bench warrant related to other proceedings.

Pleading for bail, Mr McCrave, instructed by solicitor Edward Bradbury, explained that his client missed court earlier this month due to an assault that led to him being hospitalised. Counsel stated that his client was also on psychiatric medication.

Judge Hughes set bail at €300, requiring a €50 lodgement, and ordered him to appear again next week. Legal aid was granted.