A MAN HAS been refused bail after being charged with “unprovoked” attacks on two off-duty gardai in Dublin’s Temple Bar, which left one of the officers in a critical condition in hospital.

Johnathan O’Neill, 32, with an address at Cromcastle Road, Kilmore, Dublin, was charged with assault causing harm to the two men at Eustace Street, Dublin 2, in the early hours of Saturday.

He is also accused of robbing the more seriously injured man of his phone and wallet containing his cards.

Judge Paula Murphy denied him bail when he appeared at Dublin District Court today.

Detective Sergeant Paul Carney said Mr O’Neill did not reply after being charged at Pearse Street Garda station.

Objecting to bail, he cited the seriousness of the case and alleged that the two men had been making their way home at 1.30 am on Saturday when two males attacked them.

Both were knocked to the ground unconscious outside a pizzeria; one of them remains in hospital in critical condition and has undergone surgery twice.

It was alleged the second man, who has been discharged, suffered a concussion and cuts to his face and lip.

The court heard gardai carried out an extensive investigation and obtained CCTV showing two men fleeing and remaining in the area for two hours following the incident.

However, the court heard there was no video evidence of the alleged assault.

Detective Sergeant Carney alleged the accused had his face covered and was wearing the same runners committed in the aforementioned offences.

Advertisement

Mr O’Neill was interviewed five times.

The judge heard that gardai allege Mr O’Neill took an “active role” in the robbery of the critically injured man and also the assault by joint enterprise.

He could face a more serious charge due to the injuries to him.

It was claimed Mr O’Neill punched and kicked the second man in the head, causing him to lose consciousness.

The detective sergeant said the accused had lived a transient lifestyle and had been of no fixed abode.

Cross-examined by defence solicitor Jenny McGeever, he agreed the accused did not accept he did punch the more seriously injured man.

A second man has been arrested but is in hospital and has yet to be interviewed. Ms McGeever put it to the detective sergeant that the second man was believed to have been the main participant.

He replied that gardai were keeping an open mind, adding that the evidence suggests that Mr O’Neill was involved in both assaults.

The court heard the stolen mobile phone was recovered from the suspected accomplice.

Unemployed, Mr O’Neill, wearing a blue sweater and light grey tracksuit bottoms, did not address the court and has yet to indicate a plea.

His solicitor said he was welcome at his home address, but he had been sleeping rough lately and would obey bail conditions.

Legal aid was granted after he was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear in court again on Friday. Gardai must obtain directions from the DPP.