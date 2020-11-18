Man arrested over major contraband seizure at Mountjoy Prison released without charge

Some of the items seized at Mountjoy Prison yesterday

Some of the items seized at Mountjoy Prison yesterday

A MAN ARRESTED yesterday after drugs, alcohol and mobile phones were discovered at Mountjoy Prison has been released without charge.

Cocaine with an estimated value of €140,000, tablets believed to be worth up to €20,000 and €5,000 in suspected cannabis were all discovered during the search, along with a small quantity of steroids, alcohol and 30 mobile phones.

The discovery was made following a security operation led by prison staff with the support of the operational support group (OSG) based in the prison.

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it was the largest single seizure of contraband into a prison in Ireland.

A man in his 40 was arrested and taken to Mountjoy garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee