Man arrested over major contraband seizure at Mountjoy Prison released without charge

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 18 Nov 2020, 12:32 PM
1 hour ago 6,965 Views 12 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5270711
Some of the items seized at Mountjoy Prison yesterday
Image: Irish Prison Service
Image: Irish Prison Service

A MAN ARRESTED yesterday after drugs, alcohol and mobile phones were discovered at Mountjoy Prison has been released without charge. 

Cocaine with an estimated value of €140,000, tablets believed to be worth up to €20,000 and €5,000 in suspected cannabis were all discovered during the search, along with a small quantity of steroids, alcohol and 30 mobile phones.

The discovery was made following a security operation led by prison staff with the support of the operational support group (OSG) based in the prison. 

The Irish Prison Service (IPS) said it was the largest single seizure of contraband into a prison in Ireland.

A man in his 40 was arrested and taken to Mountjoy garda station, where he was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

He has since been released without charge. 

A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions in relation to this matter.

Investigations are ongoing.

With reporting by Garreth MacNamee

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

