GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in an incident at a park in Dublin this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services responded to the incident at St Cuthbert’s Park shortly after 11am.

The victim, a man aged in his 20s, had sustained multiple lacerations during the assault.

He was subsequently taken by ambulance to Tallaght Hospital for treatment. His condition is understood to be serious but stable.

The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

An incident room has been established at Ballyfermot Garda Station and the investigation is being led by a Garda Senior Investigating Officer (SIO).

At present, no arrests have been made.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who witnessed the assault to come forward.

Additionally, individuals with mobile phone, CCTV, or dashcam recordings from the area at the time are encouraged to provide this footage to investigating gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda Station 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any garda station.