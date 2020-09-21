Man seriously injured after being stabbed during burglary in Waterford

A MAN WAS seriously injured after being stabbed during an aggravated burglary at house in Co Waterford in the early hours of this morning.
A man armed with a weapon, believed to be a machete, entered a house in Saint Herblain Park at approximately 3am and and assaulted a man in his 30s.
The victim was taken to University Hospital Waterford to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Gardaí are investigating the incident but no arrests have been made to date.
