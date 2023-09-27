Advertisement

Wednesday 27 September 2023
Alamy Stock Photo
# Crumlin
Man suffers 'serious facial injuries' following dog attack in Dublin
A garda spokesperson said the dog has since been put down.
11.5k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene of the incident, which happened at a residence in the Crumlin area of Dublin at around 12.30pm yesterday. 

A man and a woman were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A garda spokesperson said the man sustained serious facial injuries while the woman received injuries to her arm. 

The spokesperson said the local dog warden was contacted following the incident and seized the dog, which has since been put down. 

