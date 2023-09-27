Man suffers 'serious facial injuries' following dog attack in Dublin

A MAN HAS suffered serious facial injuries after being attacked by a dog in Dublin.

Gardaí were called to attend the scene of the incident, which happened at a residence in the Crumlin area of Dublin at around 12.30pm yesterday.

A man and a woman were injured and subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment.

A garda spokesperson said the man sustained serious facial injuries while the woman received injuries to her arm.

The spokesperson said the local dog warden was contacted following the incident and seized the dog, which has since been put down.