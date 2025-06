A BRITISH MAN has survived the Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad this morning, his family has confirmed to Sky News.

The same family have not been able to make contact with another relative who was on the flight.

The Hindustan Times, a media outlet in India which broke the story, spoke directly to the survivor, who has been named as British national Viswash Kumar Ramesh.

He told the news outlet: “When I got up, there were bodies all around me. I was scared. I stood up and ran. There were pieces of the plane all around me. Someone grabbed hold of me and put me in an ambulance and brought me to the hospital.”

Vishwash said that he was travelling with his brother Ajay who was seated in another aisle.

“I can’t find him anymore. Please help me find him,” he told the Hindustan Times.

Around 204 bodies have been recovered from the crash site according to local police.

The flight was bound for London Gatwick. It was carrying 242 people.

It’s been reported that people who were on the ground have been injured, and subsequently hospitalised, including medical students.

The het was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, and it crashed in a residential area just moments after take-off from Ahmedabad Airport.

