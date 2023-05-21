Last-gasp Man United winner sends Women's Super League title race to final day

MANCHESTER UNITED SCORED a stoppage-time winner against 10-woman Manchester City to take the Women’s Super League title fight down to the final day.

Chelsea had put the pressure on their rivals as first-half goals from Guro Reiten and skipper Magda Eriksson earned them a 2-0 home win over Arsenal earlier in the day and a five-point advantage.

The Blues have reeled in previous leaders United and Marc Skinner’s side knew only a first WSL derby victory against their city rivals would be enough to take the fight to the final day next weekend.

Hayley Ladd fired in a long-range shot in only the second minute to give the hosts the lead and City were reduced to 10 players just before half-time when goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck brought down Nikita Parris.

But Filippa Angeldahl’s attempted cross flew over Mary Earps for an equaliser in the 68th minute, and City came close to winning it before Lucia Garcia poked in United’s second in the first minute of added time.

Advertisement

Earlier, Reiten put Chelsea ahead with a 22nd-minute strike before Eriksson – who earlier in the week had announced she will be leaving the club at the end of the season – added a finish just before the break.

Katie McCabe had the chance to pull a goal back with a penalty on the hour but put it wide. Emma Hayes’ side can clinch a fourth successive title with victory over bottom side Reading next Saturday while United – who have clinched Champions League qualification for the first time – face Liverpool.

Defeats for Arsenal and fourth-placed City mean the Gunners stay three points clear – with a much better goal difference – in the race for the third Champions League qualifying spot.

The relegation fight will go to the final match of the season after Leicester were beaten 2-1 by West Ham.

Finally, in a boost for Vera Pauw’s pre-World Cup options, Niamh Fahey started the game while Leanne Kiernan made an appearance off the bench, as both build back fitness after injury lay-offs.

Written by Press Association and posted on the42.ie