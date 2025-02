A HOSPITAL WORKER who unwittingly allowed his cousin to bring €360,000 worth of cannabis in his car before he smelled the drugs and realised what was happening has been given a suspended sentence.

Daniel O’Neill (40) of Cushlawn Walk, Tallaght was before Dublin Circuit Criminal Court today, having pleaded guilty to possession of drugs for sale or supply on November 12, 2023, at Pinewood Park, Tallaght.

The court heard that he was hungover that morning, when he received a call from his cousin and co-accused, Oisín O’Neill (42) of Cushlawn Grove, Tallaght, asking him for a lift to Cabra.

He gave him the lift and, when they arrived in Cabra, his cousin told him there was something urgent he needed to do. They met another person, and four suitcases were put into the boot of Daniel O’Neill’s car.

The defendant said he was driving his cousin back to Tallaght when he smelled cannabis and realised what was happening. When they arrived in Tallaght, two of the cases, containing €215,900 of cannabis, were moved into a waiting car.

However, the other car and its driver, James Glynn (33) of Claraoibhinn, Claremorris, Co. Mayo, were under garda surveillance at the time, and when O’Neill drove off, he was stopped within a hundred meters.

The remaining two cases were found to contain €138,568 worth of cocaine, and both cousins were arrested. The second car didn’t move and Glynn was also arrested.

The court heard that all three co-operated.

Oisín O’Neil was previously handed a three-year prison sentence, with the final six months suspended.

James Glynn received a suspended four-and-a-half-year sentence last November due to exceptional features of that case, his personal circumstances and other mitigation.

Garrett Baker SC, defending Daniel O’Neill, said that his client, a father of two, has worked in St James’ Hospital for the past 19 years, and is ashamed of what he did.

“It was during the journey the penny started landing and he knew it was more than likely there were drugs involved,” he said.

“He denied receiving any payment and the gardaí accept that.”

Baker explained that his client had been out the night before and was hungover when asked by his cousin to go to Cabra.

“Once he realised what was happening, he should have told his cousin to immediately get out of his car and take his drugs with him,” he said.

Judge Martin Nolan said he did not believe O’Neill deserved to go to prison, noting he was placed in a “very unfortunate position” by his cousin.

He handed down a sentence of three and a half years, which he suspended in full.