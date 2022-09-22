Fugitive wanted for human trafficking offences surrendered to Lithuania police at Dublin Port

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN WANTED for a number of offences including human trafficking has been surrendered to Lithuanian police at Dublin Port.
The 34-year-old man is wanted in Lithuania for serious offences of criminal organisation human trafficking and drug distribution.
Gardaí said the man has strong links to organised crime.
An Garda Síochána Extradition Unit, supported by colleagues from the Public Order Unit and the Immigration Unit, surrendered the fugitive to Lithuanian police at Dublin Port on Thursday, 15 September.
He travelled by ferry and overland to Lithuania and arrived in the country on Sunday, 18 September.
“The successful surrender of this male to the Lithuanian authorities reinforces this strong working relationship between An Garda Síochána and our European counterparts in ensuring fugitives are returned to the requesting state to serve justice,” Detective Superintendent Michael Mullen of the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation said.
