A MAN WHO passed away while climbing Donegal’s highest mountain at the weekend has been named locally as Carl Henderson from Moira in Co Armagh.

The 48-year-old was hiking with friends up Errigal Mountain on Saturday afternoon when he became unwell and collapsed.

The local emergency services were quickly deployed to the scene shortly after the alarm was raised after midday.

The Rescue 118 helicopter rushed to the scene and Mr Henderson was flown from the mountain to Letterkenny University Hospital.

However, he was pronounced dead a short time later.

A post mortem was due to be carried out in conjunction with the coroner’s office.

The late Mr Henderson was an extremely popular married father-of-three.

His obituary notice recalled Mr Henderson as a beloved husband, incredible father and true gentleman.

“He will always be deeply loved and remembered,” said an obituary notice.

Mr Henderson lived at Fern Valley Close in Moira and is survived by his wife Caroline and their three young children, Aibhilín, Rían, and Caoimhe, as well as his father-in-law, Patrick Ryan (Darlington). He was the son-in-law of the late Maeve Ryan (née Greene) of Magheralosk, Gweedore.

He was predeceased by his late mother and father, Geoffrey and Angela Henderson, his late mother-in-law, Maeve Ryan, and his late niece-in-law, Aisling.

The obituary poignantly stated, “His strength and care will continue to shape Caroline and their children, as they hold his memory close in the years to come.”

Mr Henderson’s funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.