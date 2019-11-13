This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (20s) and woman (60s) arrested over arson at Co Cork houses in July

One home in Belgooly was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 9:17 AM
53 minutes ago 2,464 Views No Comments
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell via RollingNews.ie

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested over incidents of arson at houses in Co Cork in July. 

Shortly before 11pm on 2 July, gardaí received a report of a fire at an unoccupied house in Belgooly which had spread to two other homes. 

One of the homes was completely destroyed as a result of the fire. 

No injuries were reported to gardaí following the incident. 

Gardaí from the Bandon district carried out an investigation. 

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s have now been arrested this morning.

They are both detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. 

