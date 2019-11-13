Man (20s) and woman (60s) arrested over arson at Co Cork houses in July

A MAN AND a woman have been arrested over incidents of arson at houses in Co Cork in July.

Shortly before 11pm on 2 July, gardaí received a report of a fire at an unoccupied house in Belgooly which had spread to two other homes.

One of the homes was completely destroyed as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported to gardaí following the incident.

Gardaí from the Bandon district carried out an investigation.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 60s have now been arrested this morning.

They are both detained at Bandon Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.