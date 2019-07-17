Brother of Manchester Arena bomber extradited from Libya to UK

LIBYA HAS EXTRADITED the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi to the UK, security sources have said.

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of the man responsible for 22 deaths at the arena in May 2017, was arrested in Libya soon after the attack.

A Libyan court agreed to extradite Abedi, who is a British citizen, but due to conflict in the country this was delayed.

BBC reports the Interior Minister’s office in Tripoli confirmed that Abedi was extradited on a flight which left Mitiga Airport at 10.30am British time.

A security source also confirmed to AFP that the man “is in the plane headed for Britain” after being handed over to British embassy staff.

There were 22 people killed in the bombing at the arena where Ariane Grande was performing, seven of whom were under the age of 18. Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim.

A further 112 people were injured in the attack.