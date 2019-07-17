This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 18 °C Wednesday 17 July, 2019
Brother of Manchester Arena bomber extradited from Libya to UK

There were 22 people killed in the bombing at the arena where Ariane Grande was performing.

By Michelle Hennessy Wednesday 17 Jul 2019, 2:46 PM
Image: Peter Byrne
Image: Peter Byrne

LIBYA HAS EXTRADITED the brother of Manchester Arena bomber Salman Abedi to the UK, security sources have said.

Hashem Abedi, the younger brother of the man responsible for 22 deaths at the arena in May 2017, was arrested in Libya soon after the attack.

A Libyan court agreed to extradite Abedi, who is a British citizen, but due to conflict in the country this was delayed.

BBC reports the Interior Minister’s office in Tripoli confirmed that Abedi was extradited on a flight which left Mitiga Airport at 10.30am British time.

A security source also confirmed to AFP that the man “is in the plane headed for Britain” after being handed over to British embassy staff.

There were 22 people killed in the bombing at the arena where Ariane Grande was performing, seven of whom were under the age of 18. Eight-year-old Saffie Roussos was the youngest victim. 

A further 112 people were injured in the attack. 

