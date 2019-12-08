Man arrested after appearing to make racist gestures during Manchester derby

Manchester United's Fred was targeted by the abuse.

POLICE IN THE UK arrested a man for allegedly making a racist gesture during yesterday’s Manchester football derby.

Videos circulated on social media showed a man appearing to make monkey gestures and noises to a black player on the pitch.

Police were then called about it and an investigation began. This afternoon, Greater Manchester Police confirmed they had arrested a man in relation to the allegations.

A spokesman said: “A man has been arrested after a video posted on social media showed a supporter making racist gestures at the Manchester City v Manchester United match at the Etihad Stadium yesterday.

“At around 6.55pm on Saturday 7 December 2019 police were called to a report of a supporter making alleged racist gestures and sounds towards players during the Manchester City and Manchester United derby.

“A 41-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of a racially aggravated public order and remains in custody for questioning.

Superintendent Chris Hill of the City of Manchester Division said: “I would like to thank the public for their ongoing support with this incident.

“Racism of any kind has no place in football or our society and I hope this arrest shows that we are taking this matter extremely seriously.

“We will continue to work with Manchester City and Manchester United Football clubs on this incident and will investigate any other lines of enquiries.”