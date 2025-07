VISITORS TO THE Marble Arch Caves in Co Fermanagh yesterday had to be evacuated after extremely heavy rainfall resulted in a flash flood.

Video footage posted online by visitors to the caves shows a group of people being evacuated by a staff member as water gushes down the stairs to collect in the caves.

One video posted by couple Kim Mahon Hay and Alistair Hay on TikTok shows the evacuation. The floods hit the caves at around 4:45pm yesterday, Kim said.

Flooding hits Marble Arch Caves in Fermanagh



More on Nolan now pic.twitter.com/B524PNR9rx — Stephen Nolan (@StephenNolan) July 21, 2025

The Marble Arch Caves are a series of natural limestone caves located near the village of Florencecourt Co Fermanagh. A popular tourist attraction, the caves are open to visitors all year round.

The cave tour consists of a 1.5km walk through the show cave and short underground boat trip if water levels permit. There are a few sets of steps within the show cave system and 154 steps to enter and exit the cave.

Heavy rainfall was recorded yesterday in Northern Ireland. In Co Down, almost a whole month’s worth of rainfall was recorded in a single day.