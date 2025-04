FAI CHIEF FOOTBALL OFFICER Marc Canham is leaving the Association, it has been announced.

In a bombshell announcement, the FAI have announced their head of football is stepping away. He will remain in his position to facilitate a handover to his successor, and a recruitment process for a replacement begins immediately.

“After much consideration, I have made the decision to leave the Association and relocate back to England. This decision has not been an easy one to come to, but I believe that the time is right to explore new personal and professional opportunities for me and my family. I have thoroughly enjoyed my time living in Ireland and working in Irish football and I am proud of the work that we have put in place to support its long-term development,” said Canham.

“I would like to thank the FAI Board, all of my colleagues at the FAI, and everyone involved in Irish football for their support during my time with the Association. I wish every person, every organisation and everyone associated with Irish football the very best for the future.”

