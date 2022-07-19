Have you seen Marcus? 16-year-old missing from Louth since Saturday

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing from Co Louth since Saturday.

Marcus Core, a 16-year-old, has been missing from Termonfeckin in Co Louth since Saturday.

Marcus is described as being approximately 5’2″ in height with a slight build, with short black hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Marcus may currently be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

Anyone with information on Marcus’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.