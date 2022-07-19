Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Tuesday 19 July 2022
Have you seen Marcus? 16-year-old missing from Louth since Saturday

Gardaí currently believe that he may be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

By Tadgh McNally Tuesday 19 Jul 2022, 10:12 PM
1 hour ago 2,974 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5821493
Marcus Core
Image: An Garda Síochána
Marcus Core
Marcus Core
Image: An Garda Síochána

GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing from Co Louth since Saturday.

Marcus Core, a 16-year-old, has been missing from Termonfeckin in Co Louth since Saturday.

Marcus is described as being approximately 5’2″ in height with a slight build, with short black hair and blue eyes.

When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and runners.

Gardaí believe that Marcus may currently be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.

Anyone with information on Marcus’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

