Have you seen Marcus? 16-year-old missing from Louth since Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
GARDAÍ HAVE SOUGHT the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old who has been missing from Co Louth since Saturday.
Marcus Core, a 16-year-old, has been missing from Termonfeckin in Co Louth since Saturday.
Marcus is described as being approximately 5’2″ in height with a slight build, with short black hair and blue eyes.
When he was last seen, he was wearing a dark grey North Face tracksuit and runners.
Gardaí believe that Marcus may currently be in the Blanchardstown area of Dublin 15.
Anyone with information on Marcus’s whereabouts are asked to contact Drogheda Garda Station on 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
Your contributions will help us continue
to deliver the stories that are important to you
Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS