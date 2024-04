MARGOT ROBBIE’S PRODUCTION company LuckyChap Entertainment is set to produce a film based on the Monopoly board game.

The film will also be produced by Hasbro Entertainment, which is part of the American toy company Hasbro.

Robbie is one of the co-founders of LuckyChap, which has produced several films starring its co-founder.

LuckyChap produced the box-office hit Barbie, as well as I,Tonya, Promising Young Woman, and Birds of Prey, all of which Robbie has leading roles in.

It also produced Saltburn, which starred Barry Keoghan.

LuckyChap called the future film a “trop property – pun fully intended”, while the chair of film distribution company Lionsgate Films Adam Fogelson said he is “tremendously excited” about the project.

In December, Lionsgate bought Hasbro’s entertainment platform eOne.

This deal included the film development rights to Monopoly.

In January, Robbie told Variety Magazine that she wanted to “make more films that have the effect that Barbie has”.

“I don’t know if it has to be Barbie 2,” remarked Robbie.

“Why can’t it be another big, original, bold idea where we get an amazing filmmaker, a big budget to play with, and the trust of a huge conglomerate behind them to go and really play? I want to do that.”

There have been several ill-fated attempts to develop a Monopoly movie in the past.

In 2008, director Ridley Scott was attached to the film.

Speaking to Vulture magazine in 2010, Scott said of a potential Monopoly film: “Do I have to show the game, with people running around on a board, with the large houses and funny top hats and that sort of thing?’

“[Hasbro] said no. We just want a movie. And that makes it a lot easier.”

More recently, comedian and actor Kevin Hart was tipped to take on the lead role in a Monopoly movie.

It’s estimated that close to 300 million copies of the board game have been sold worldwide.

Monopoly is said to have been inspired by an earlier board game called the Landlord’s Game.

It was patented in 1904 by Elizabeth Magie, who was a progressive political activist.

The game was intended to highlight the financial disparities between landlords and tenants and to demonstrate the ill effects of land monopolism.

Three decades later, the similar board game Monopoly was released.