Man charged with murder of mother whose body was found in bushes in England

By Press Association Monday 10 May 2021, 8:47 PM
Maria Rawlings
Image: Met Police
Maria Rawlings
Maria Rawlings
Image: Met Police

A 20-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with the murder of a mother-of-two who is thought to have been attacked after leaving a hospital in England.

The body of 45-year-old Maria Rawlings was found in bushes in Little Heath, Romford on 4 May.

Police believe she was attacked after leaving the King George Hospital in Goodmayes, Ilford, the previous evening, walking to Barley Lane in the direction of the A12.

Valentin Lazar from Barking was charged this evening and is due to appear in custody at Barkingside Magistrates’ Court tomorrow.

A post-mortem examination found that Rawlings had been strangled and had suffered head injuries.

Detective Chief Inspector David Hillier, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “My thoughts remain with Maria’s family at this incredibly difficult time.”

Anyone with information can contact the incident room on 020 8345 3865 or by calling 101 or tweeting @MetCC, and quoting the reference CAD3551/4May.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

