Mark Cagney to leave Ireland AM after almost 20 years

Ciara Doherty and Mark Cagney at the launch of Virgin Media Television New Season Schedule in the Aviva Stadium, 2018

BROADCASTER MARK CAGNEY is to leave Ireland AM after presenting the breakfast show for almost 20 years, Virgin Media Television has announced.

Cagney said that he will be stepping down as anchor and moving on at the end of this month, describing Ireland AM as ”one of the great privileges of my life, professionally and personally”.

“Over the twenty years, Ireland AM has become part of the Irish broadcasting landscape, an institution even, which has stitched itself into Irish daily life. Every day I met someone new, and I learned something new and I did it in the company of people I admired and respected, what more can anyone ask from a job?

“To everyone who ever worked on, contributed to, and especially watched AM over the years, my heartfelt thanks.”

Bill Malone, Director of Content at Virgin Media Television described Cagney as “a giant of Irish broadcasting and a “staple in Irish viewers’ homes each morning”.

“He will be greatly missed by both viewers and colleagues alike and I wish him all the best for the future,” Malone said.

Amanda Byram and Mark Cagney at the launch of Ireland AM, 1999

Cagney said he started his journey with Ireland AM back in 1999 when a friend approached him and asked if he would be interested in getting involved in a new media project.

“As we approach July 2019 twenty years later – which honestly, is nineteen years longer than any of us thought it would last – it seems like the perfect time to stop getting up at 3.00am in the morning,” Cagney said.

“Joking aside, it has been one of the great privileges of my life, professionally and personally, to be part of this thing we call AM.

“It has been a joy and an honour and I’ve given it everything I’ve got, as they say in sporting circles – I’ve left it all out on the pitch. So now it’s someone else’s turn.”

Before joining TV3, Cagney presented shows on RTÉ 2FM, 98 FM and Today FM.