This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 3 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

15-year-old from Meath takes first place in the men's Liffey Swim race

He was followed by 61-year-old Billy Keogh and 74-year-old Conor O’Neill.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 3 Aug 2019, 2:24 PM
1 hour ago 14,854 Views 25 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4751993
Mark Hanley won the men's race.
Image: Sam Boal
Mark Hanley won the men's race.
Mark Hanley won the men's race.
Image: Sam Boal

A 15-YEAR-OLD from Meath has taken first place in the men’s annual Liffey swim today, while fellow Meath swimmer Sinead Delaney came first in the women’s event. 

The Liffey swim has been running since 1920, and brings hundreds to the capital to swim 2.2kms of the River Liffey, setting out from Watling Street bridge and finishing up at Customs House Quay. 

Swimmer’s were assigned a time handicap depending on their level of proficiency.

This year, Mark Hanley from Meath, who is part of the North Dublin swimming club claimed the first place title in the men’s event with a time of 10 minutes. 

He was followed by 61-year-old Billy Keogh of Sandycove swimming club at a time of seven minutes, while 74-year-old Conor O’Neill of Phoenix swimming club rowed in at third at a time of nine minutes and 45 seconds. 

This year marked the 100th Dublin City Liffey Swim, organised by Leinster Open Sea, and saw over 600 swimmers take part between the men’s race and the women’s race. 

Official results of second and third place in the women’s race are still being confirmed. 

Concerns

In recent days, safety concerns were raised after water quality tests came back “exceptionally poor”. 

It prompted the HSE to issue a number of warnings in advance, advising anyone with open wounds, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system to sit it out. 

A statement from Dublin City Council said: “The results are exceptionally poor, and significantly exceed the maximum permitted levels for designated bathing waters.”

Dublin Fire Brigade were on hand today providing showers for swimmers following the race. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (25)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie