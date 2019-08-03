15-year-old from Meath takes first place in the men's Liffey Swim race

A 15-YEAR-OLD from Meath has taken first place in the men’s annual Liffey swim today, while fellow Meath swimmer Sinead Delaney came first in the women’s event.

The Liffey swim has been running since 1920, and brings hundreds to the capital to swim 2.2kms of the River Liffey, setting out from Watling Street bridge and finishing up at Customs House Quay.

Swimmer’s were assigned a time handicap depending on their level of proficiency.

This year, Mark Hanley from Meath, who is part of the North Dublin swimming club claimed the first place title in the men’s event with a time of 10 minutes.

He was followed by 61-year-old Billy Keogh of Sandycove swimming club at a time of seven minutes, while 74-year-old Conor O’Neill of Phoenix swimming club rowed in at third at a time of nine minutes and 45 seconds.

This year marked the 100th Dublin City Liffey Swim, organised by Leinster Open Sea, and saw over 600 swimmers take part between the men’s race and the women’s race.

Official results of second and third place in the women’s race are still being confirmed.

Concerns

In recent days, safety concerns were raised after water quality tests came back “exceptionally poor”.

It prompted the HSE to issue a number of warnings in advance, advising anyone with open wounds, pregnant women, and those with a weakened immune system to sit it out.

A statement from Dublin City Council said: “The results are exceptionally poor, and significantly exceed the maximum permitted levels for designated bathing waters.”

Dublin Fire Brigade were on hand today providing showers for swimmers following the race.