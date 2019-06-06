This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Date set for full inquest into the death of Jastine Valdez's killer

He died from a gunshot wound.

By Louise Roseingrave Thursday 6 Jun 2019, 1:27 PM
9 minutes ago 543 Views
Image: Facebook/RollingNews.ie
Image: Facebook/RollingNews.ie

A FULL INQUEST  into the death of Mark Hennessy, who abducted and killed Jastine Valdez in Co Wicklow, will take place later this year.

Mr Hennessy (40) kidnapped the 24-year-old student as she walked home in Enniskerry, Co Wicklow on 19 May 2018.

Members of the Hennessy family sat in the public gallery at Dublin Coroner’s Court as a date for the inquest was scheduled. 

Nicholas Harden, Senior Investigating Officer for the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) told the court that all investigations into his death had concluded.

“The file was submitted to the Director of Public Prosecutions and no prosecution was directed. The file was examined by Gsoc,” Mr Harden said.

He applied to Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane for a hearing date for the inquest.

Details of the hours leading up to Hennessy’s death will be heard at the inquest on 4 December this year. 

Hennessy from Bray, Co Wicklow died from a gunshot wound to his arm and chest.

He was shot by a garda at Cherrywood Business Park, Co Dublin on 20 May 2018.

An autopsy was conducted by Deputy State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan the day after his death.

The matter was referred to Gsoc which sought a six-month adjournment at the previous inquest hearing on 6 December 2018.

The coroner granted the application and formally adjourned the inquest to resume on December 4 2019 for a full hearing. 

An inquest into the death of Hennessy’s victim, Jastine Valdez is scheduled to take place at Dublin Coroner’s Court on 4 November 2019.

Jastine Valdez had taken the 5.40pm bus from Bray to Enniskerry on Saturday 19 May 2018. She was making her way home when she was abducted on a busy road at 6.20pm. A witness who saw her being bundled into a car raised the alarm. Her body was discovered shortly before 3pm on Monday, 21 May 2018 in woodlands at Rathmichael, south Dublin. 

Louise Roseingrave

